Eight cars stolen as youths lead police on high-speed chase up coast

Two teens and their 11-year-old friend spent their Sunday going on an almost 190kmh crime spree up and down the Otago coast, where they stole eight cars and evaded police spikes.

The trio allegedly stole cars and dumped them, before eventually taking one on a joyride from Dunedin to Palmerston. On that leg they repeatedly dodged police road spikes, Senior Sergeant Anthony Bond, of Dunedin, said.

The alleged crime spree started when 16-year-old and another 15-year-old both made their way from the Christchurch area to Oamaru, at some point during the weekend, and linked up with their 11-year-old associate.

Once arrested, the 16-year-old passed himself off as a 12-year-old and made it all the way back to Rolleston before his ruse was uncovered and he was charged.

At 9.15am on Sunday, police were notified of a Subaru being stolen from an Oamaru address — allegedly by the three youths — and was later found dumped in Pine Hill, Dunedin.

Over the course of Sunday, the trio allegedly stole three further cars from the Pine Hill area, one from the Opoho area, another from the Andersons Bay area, and they attempted to steal another but failed to do so.

They also conducted a drive-off from an Andersons Bay Rd petrol station where they stole $150 worth of petrol.

At about 1.20pm on Sunday, the three youths stole a Toyota Mark X from Gladstone Rd, Dalmore, and took it joyriding north up State Highway One.

The vehicle was spotted by officers on patrol, who signalled for the car to pull over. However, the three youths took off down Coast Rd, on the way to Karitane.

The trio were speeding in the vehicle, reaching speeds between 130kmh and 150kmh, conducting dangerous overtaking, and driving dangerously.

Police did not pursue the vehicle due to the manner of driving, but attempted to set up road spikes at different points.

At about 1.30pm, police attempted to stop the vehicle using road spikes near the Karitane township, however, the teenagers evaded police and the spikes and headed north again up State Highway One.

The trio went through Palmerston and police again attempted to spike the vehicle at Shag Point.

The teenagers spotted police and spikes, turned around, and headed back to Palmerston, where more road spikes had been set up.

They again evaded the spikes and headed up the back roads around the Palmerston township.

The vehicle was later found crashed in the area.

A member of the public eventually located the three, picked them up, and dropped them off in Palmerston where they were arrested by police.

When back at the station, the 16-year-old — who allegedly was the driver — gave police false details and claimed he was a 12-year-old.

‘‘We didn’t initially charge him because you can't charge those under 14 unless it's really serious offending, so we have dealt with him as a 12-year-old,’’ Snr Sgt Bond said.

Police also do not keep photographs or fingerprints of 12-year-olds on file, he said.

The 16-year-old was returned to Otago Oranga Tamariki custody. However, because they were Dunedin social workers, they did not have his details and could not verify his age.

He was eventually returned to Rolleston, where he was identified by a Canterbury social worker as a 16-year-old.

He was then arrested, Snr Sgt Bond said.

The 16-year-old would be appearing in Christchurch Youth Court and the 11-year-old was being followed up with by youth aid.

The 15-year-old was arrested and has initially been charged with unlawfully getting into a motor vehicle.

He would appear in Dunedin Youth Court on July 31.

‘‘We are interested in any dashcam footage for motorists that were travelling along State Highway 1 yesterday and any CCTV from in and around the locations that the cars were stolen or recovered,’’ Snr Sgt Bond said.

