'Just too icy': Dunedin drivers slide into strife

Police are advising caution after receiving "multiple reports" involving icy roads in Dunedin this morning.

At least three cars were involved in a crash near the intersection of London St and Heriot Row this morning.

One appeared to have crashed through the fence of a neighbouring property.

Iraklis Papadopoulos said he was on his way to work when his motorcycle "completely slipped on the road" at the intersection.

Icy conditions on Heriot Row, in central Dunedin, caused a number of minor crashes this morning. Photo: Supplied/Gregory Easton

"It was just too icy, I suppose."

"My bike definitely won't start and it makes a weird noise when I try to get the ignition going."

The route was the same one he always took to work.

In four years, this was the first time he had encountered problems with ice, he said.

"It's just kind of unlucky, I just wasn't expecting it."

At the intersection of Cosy Dell Rd and Queen St, pedestrians and motorists were also seen attempting to avoid slipping on a large patch of ice.

Southern District police advised motorists to be aware of the cold and icy conditions, and to take caution when out and about on roads.

"Police have received multiple reports around the district due to ice on the roads, especially in the Dunedin area near Heriot Row and London St.

"Please limit yourself to essential travel only and allow for extra time on your journey.

"Reducing speed, using headlights and windscreen wipers, and watching your visibility will also ensure a safe trip."

It is a slippery start for many Southerners this morning after temperatures plummeted well into the negatives overnight.

At 7am, Mosgiel was sitting at a frigid -5degC, though MetService claimed it felt -7.

Becks topped the teeth-chattering charts with -8, Lindis Valley got to -7 and Arrowtown was at -6.

NZTA Waka Kotahi and local councils have urged caution on roads in Central Otago and the Queenstown/Lakes areas due to the icy conditions.

Cautions are in place on SH6 between Gibbston and Kingston, and from Wānaka to Haast Pass.

Icy conditions are also expected on SH8 between Tarras and Omarama, and on SH85 between Ranfurly and Alexandra.

No specific warnings are in place for Dunedin drivers but ice remains likely around the city.

QLDC said there were reports of thick fog in many places, as well as ice.

CODC also warned of thick, freezing fog between Omakau and Boundary Rd later in the morning.

Grit had been applied on Malaghans Rd, Littles Rd, and Dalefield Rd in Queenstown. Particular caution has been urged for those in Fernhill.

There have been no reports of accidents on Southern roads due to the conditions this morning but police urged drivers to take extra care and increase their following distances.