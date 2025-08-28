Rare, world-famous NZ bull up for sale

Cherrybank Arapuni Pride. Photos: Supplied / Cherrybank Stud

A very rare and world-famous Galloway bull is for sale along with his very cute herd.

Called Arapuni Pride, the five-year-old Riggit bull was judged champion Galloway of the world and is on the market, along with the country's largest herd of this scarce cattle breed.

The owner of Cherrybank Stud in Pukeatua, South Waikato, said after nearly 20 years of breeding the special cattle, they were up for tender due to a family illness.

Beth McVerry said over 30 Galloways of all ages were available - including in calf cows, calves, heifers and two bulls.

Galloway cattle are a very ancient breed that originated from Scotland during the 17th century and are one of the longest established meat cattle breeds in the world.

The 'Riggit' Galloway is easily identifiable by the distinctive white stripe running down their spine.

Two of the calves born on August 25.

McVerry said some of the herd were white with dark points on their ears, dark feet and dark noses, so they ended up looking like pandas.

"We have some that are red, which is quite rare in New Zealand and quite beautiful as they have red points on their ears. And the Riggit which are solid in colour with the stripe so are quite distinctive."

She said semen and embryos from her Riggit Galloways had been sold overseas as they were sought after, particularly in Australia and the United States.

14-month-old Luca.

McVerry said her award-winning bull and his paddock mates were all well-bred cattle with gentle temperaments.

"To me he is worth everything as every calf he produces is just outstanding. That was through imported genetics. I have made sure I get the best genetics I can in my cattle. And I am happy to give ongoing advice to anyone who buys any of them."

She said her Galloway bulls crossed well with dairy cows and they produced premium quality meat calves.

Cherrybank Riggit Galloways.

That was because Galloways had a thick double-layered wavy coat of hair that insulated their bodies so well, they had very little fat near the skin.

If anyone wanted to consider buying any of McVerry's Galloway herd, an open day was being held at their Waikato stud in the middle of next month.