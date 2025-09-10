Website redeveloped

IrrigationNZ has revitalised its website.

In the organisation’s latest newsletter, chief executive Karen Williams said it would continue to develop in the coming months with the move into "phase 2 development mode".

Members have been advised on how to update their details in the website directories.

The newsletter itself has switched to twice a month, instead of the previous monthly format. One of the issues each month would focus on "Connections and advocacy", and the other on "Technical and training".

"The aim is to break content up and group messages in an easy way for you to digest," Ms Williams said.

"It will also give advertisers two homes for any direct advertising."

Ms Williams has met with the Climate Change Commission and government officials, and attended the Horticulture New Zealand conference where IrrigationNZ had a booth and promoted its training courses.

While in the United States this month, she will join the Zimmatic Trailblazer Sustainable Irrigation Study tour with board members Mark Saunders and Andrew Mockford.

"Water Strategies is funding my tour and I am keen to share insights when I return. I’ll also post a few highlights as I go, so keep an eye on social for any updates."

Ms Williams said although IrrigationNZ welcomed the direction and intent of the draft National Infrastructure Plan, it sees "a clear need to integrate irrigation infrastructure into planning frameworks — currently irrigation infrastructure is overlooked".

"Irrigation supports some of our most productive regions — not only contributing to export growth, it contributes extensively to other benefits too.

"For example, irrigation infrastructure provides options for rural drinking water, flood mitigation, environmental flow management, fire resilience and biodiversity enhancement — it’s a key thread helping communities to thrive.

"Irrigation infrastructure is needed now more than ever to meet future climate, population and market demands.

— Irrigation New Zealand