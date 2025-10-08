Going cheek to cheek with charities

Queenstown men have stripped bare for a charity fundraising calendar, shot at Royalburn Station's sunflower field in February. Photo: 222 Photographic Studios

They’re giving full bloom a whole new meaning.

In what many may consider a real-life field of dreams — and derrieres — 13 Queenstown blokes have bared all in a new calendar, all proceeds of which will go to each of their chosen charities.

Dreamed up by Royalburn Station co-owner Nadia Lim, the idea may have been spawned by two of her female staffers a couple of years ago during filming of the second season of Three’s Nadia’s Farm.

Discussing the station’s sunflower field, Lim suggested they go get their "naked selfies", when they replied they thought they could do a naked calendar as a fundraiser.

Now they have.

Photo: 222 Photographic Studios

The sunflower studs were subsequently shoulder-tapped, cajoled and convinced to strip down and show some serious generosity, snapped by 222 Photographic Studios’ Dan Childs in February.

The result is a 13-month calendar raising money for charities such as Central Otago Living Options, Diabetes NZ, Gumboot Friday, Salvation Army Queenstown Food Bank, Otago Rural Support Trust and the New Zealand Firefighters Welfare Society.

Raising money for the latter’s Mr March — aka Matt Delany — who’s one of the new Queenstown Airport rescue fire recruits by day, and a Queenstown volunteer firefighter by night. He was approached by Royalburn’s Jason Medina to participate and says he was "up for it straight away".

However, he’s not 100% sure what he’ll be up for once the calendar comes out, noting he’ll be fined by his co-workers just for having his name in the newspaper — the punishment for being snapped in his birthday suit is, as yet, unknown.

The Sunflower Charity Calendar will be available to order via nudesunflowercalendar.co.nz

