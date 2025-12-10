Farmers urged to consider risks

Southern farmer Andrew Morrison is asking his peers to think about the health and safety risks on their properties. PHOTO: SUPPLIED

Injured Southland farmer Andrew Morrison is urging his peers to consider the risks on their properties in order to avoid accidents.

Mr Morrison was rounding up hoggets for shearing while driving a quad bike in Waikaka Valley about three weeks ago.

He was towing a trailer carrying dogs and braked the bike as he was travelling down a hill.

The ground was hard and the long grass was "greasy" from rain, he said.

"The bike slipped into a strainer post and I broke my leg."

His leg was in a cast and he would be unable to put weight on it for six weeks.

"When you're on crutches around a farm, you're not a lot of use to anyone."

Luckily, he wife was highly capable, he said.

"It puts pressure on those other people in your business because if you're out, somebody's got to cover for you."

People would be needed to help at weaning, he said.

Usually he would be spraying crops but a contractor was now needed to do the work.

"You're vulnerable. You need people to come and help you or cover for you."

Accidents could happen on the most benign days, he said.

His quad bike was fit-for-purpose and had rollover protection, good tyres and was regularly serviced.

The accident happened because he did not factor in the greasy ground conditions and should have be driving the bike more slowly.

"The ground conditions had changed from a wet winter, where your tyres are digging in the ground to a hard top on your surface, where your grass is growing like stink and it’s like driving on an ice-skating rink."

Farms chairwoman and farmer Lindy Nelson urged farmers to “take a moment” as the sector heads into the traditional peak period for injuries and fatalities.

The industry-led organisation dedicated to fostering a safer farming culture across New Zealand was encouraging farmers to pause, think through a plan, share it with others and set the job up right before getting under way.

“Summer’s always busy, and this year is no different."

For the first time in several years, many farmers were generating a cash profit as red meat and dairy prices were stronger.

"Now is the time to invest in the things that keep us safe, strong, and resilient, whether that’s crush protection devices, improved systems, or simply better planning."

The impact of losing someone on-farm was felt across families, businesses, and rural communities for years.

Accident Compensation Corporation data showed the average time away from work following a serious vehicle-related farm injury was 82 days, which put pressure on families, finances and the wider farm operation.

Many farming businesses had invested in new technology and crush protection devices and strengthened visitor and induction processes to ensure people could get where they need to go safely.

More farms were building simple "stop and think" moments into the day and plans were shared, risks were understood and everyone knew who was around them.

“These aren’t big or complicated changes. It’s about taking a moment and asking: what’s happening today? What’s changed? Who’s around? And am I, or the people I’m working with, tired, stressed or stretched too thin?”

Farming was demanding, and nobody understood the risks better than farmers themselves,

“This is simply a reminder that the moments we take now to plan, to share and to check in, are what help ensure we all get through the summer safely.”

Family and visitors were arriving home for the holidays and it was important to take a moment before starting a job, she said.

With young people home for the holidays and visitors unfamiliar with farms, checking in with each other, making sure the right gear was being used for the job, and supporting someone who was fatigued could make all the difference.

“We all want to be celebrating Christmas together, so now’s the time to think about what we can put in place to make this year different.”

