Thousands sign 'Commissioner for Animals' petition

Warning: Images in this article may be distressing for some people.
More than 31,000 New Zealanders want an independent 'Commissioner for Animals' to improve welfare for companion and farmed animals.
A petition launched by a group of animal protection organisations was taken to Parliament today, calling on the government to establish the parliamentary commissioner role.
Proponents say animal welfare offences including abuse or neglect were being under-reported, or even permitted, under sector regulations in Aotearoa under the government's current system.
At present, the Ministry for Primary Industries enforced animal welfare laws - particularly with production animals - and could pursue prosecutions for offenders.
MPI provided funding to SPCA for some of its mahi too.
But a collective of 21 animal protection organisations - including SAFE, Greenpeace, HUHA, World Animal Protection - want the Commissioner role to be created to address concerns about the independence of these government bodies, which it argued was hurting welfare outcomes for animals.
Theoretically, this Commissioner would operate like a watchdog, similar to the Ombudsman or the Parliamentary Commissioner for the Environment.
"I think that staff at MPI do the best that they can. But the system that we have currently means that their priority is to increase productivity and to increase exports," she said.
"So when financial and profitability are your priorities, animal welfare considerations are going to come secondary.
"A Commissioner for Animals would have a goal of ensuring animal welfare and making sure that we can have a better system that works for animals."
Ashton said examples of welfare standards being overlooked in the interest of productivity included the continued use of farrowing crates for mother pigs, and cages or barns for hens.
Welfare regulation for production animals was being shaped by farming industries that profited from using animals, she said.
The report said while MPI had policies to manage individual conflicts of interest, they did not address structural conflicts between its economic export growth and animal welfare goals, excluded by Public Service guidelines.
"Overall, MPI's incompatible economic and animal welfare goals are in direct conflict with one another. It seems impossible to pursue economic growth without some negative impact on the welfare of animals," it read.
"That is not to say MPI does not care about animal welfare; but its structure prevents it from giving both goals equal priority."
"The ministry looks at approximately 3000 animal welfare cases each year, identified through proactive visits (either on farm or at places like sale yards), our 200 vets at meat works around the country, and public complaints," he said.
Its animal welfare workforce included more than 50 inspectors, including managers who could act as inspectors, across a number of different teams.
For lower level offending, it issued 584 infringement notices during the 2024/25 financial year, and so far 369 were issued this financial year (25/26).
Investigations by inspectors could also lead to prosecutions for more serious offending.
The Greens had wanted for some years now to establish a Commissioner for Animals to independently monitor and advocate for animal rights, he said.
A survey run by SAFE in September found that 85% of the 1000 New Zealand adults who responded were concerned the Animal Welfare Act requirements were not always upheld.
Ninety-eight percent also believed it was important to protect animals from cruelty and neglect.
Other members of the Commissioner for Animals Alliance included Animal Evac, Chained Dog Awareness, Companion Animals NZ, Goat Welfare NZ, Greyhound Protection League NZ, Māui & Hector's Dolphins Defenders, New Zealand Animal Law Association, NZAVS and World Animal Protection.