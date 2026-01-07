Alliance well positioned, departing Wiese says

Outgoing Alliance Group chief executive Willie Wiese addresses a roadshow meeting in Mosgiel in October last year. PHOTO: PETER MCINTOSH

Alliance Group chief executive Willie Wiese is leaving after nearly three years in the role, temporarily replaced by his Irish counterpart.

Dawn Meats recently bought a 65% stake in the co-operative for $270 million, the transaction being completed in mid-December.

In a statement yesterday, Alliance said Dawn Meats group chief executive Niall Browne had been appointed Alliance’s acting chief executive. When asked what the process was for a new appointment, a spokesman said it would be confirmed in due course.

Mr Wiese has been with Alliance for eight years and was previously the co-operative’s general manager processing, before being appointed interim chief executive after the departure of David Surveyor and then later confirmed in the role.

Chairman Tom Moran said Mr Wiese was leaving to attend to some pressing family matters and focus on new opportunities.

"Willie’s decision to step down follows an intensive two-year re-set of the entire business, a pleasing return to profitability and the completion of a successful capital raise with Dawn Meats.

"I would like to thank Willie for his leadership and commitment in leading the significant turnaround of the company alongside the Alliance team and the support of the farmer shareholders. I wish him every success in his future endeavours."

Mr Wiese said he had delivered all his goals for the company and now was the right time to leave.

"After much reflection over the holiday period, and in discussion with the board, I have decided it is the right time for new leadership to lead the next phase of growth.

"I’m proud of the hard work and support of the Alliance team and our farmer shareholders that has brought the company to this point, with the business now well positioned for the future," he said.

Alliance returned to profitability last year, recording a net profit before tax of $24.6m on revenue of $2.1 billion for the year ending September 30, compared with a net loss of $120.8m on revenue of $1.8b the previous year.

Mr Browne said an integration process with Dawn Meats was under way with senior representatives from Ireland and the United Kingdom visiting New Zealand to share information and make plans for the future.

He thanked farmers for their continued support of the company. With the first quarter results under its belt, it was tracking ahead of budget, with supply from both current and returning shareholders and new suppliers.

