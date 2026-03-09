Southern businessman leaves KiwiRail board two years early

Scott O'Donnell. Photo: ODT files

KiwiRail director Scott O'Donnell will step down from the KiwiRail board of directors on March 24, cutting short an appointment more than two years ahead of schedule.

Board chair Suzanne Tindal said a new venture will require him to spend more time in Australia.

O'Donnell was appointed to the board in July 2025 on a three year term. He is one of the four directors of Dynes Transport Tapanui, which donated $20,000 to NZ First in July 2024.

When Minister for Rail Winston Peters announced O'Donnell's appointment he noted that a conflict of interest management plan was in place related to O'Donnell's business interests.

Peters told RNZ the donation from Dyne's Transport played no part in O'Donnell's appointment to the board and that he was aware of the extent of the conflicts of interest.

At the time, Peters said O'Donnell would be effective in his role.

"As Mr O'Donnell has direct experience in the freight sector among other things, a conflict-of-interest management plan has been developed and will be followed while he is a director of KiwiRail," he said.

Peters said Treasury did not advise against the appointment of O'Donnell.

During Parliament's 'scrutiny week' in December last year, where MPs publicly examine public agency performance, Tindal said O'Donnell's conflicts of interest affected the board's capability and efficiency.

She said "more importantly" that directors needed to consider whether they could discharge their duties as required in accordance with the Companies Act.

Documents released under the Official Information Act (OIA) to RNZ show Tindal expressed unease about O'Donnell's business interests before his appointment and recommended he be removed from a process to make his role official while the conflicts were analysed.

Tindal said Scott's interest in HW Richardson (HWR), which owns 46 companies, could prove a test of loyalties for him.

The OIA documents showed Tindal checked publicly available information in the Companies Office register and hand-drew what she described as an "interests diagram", which included 11 companies. This was later redrawn by Treasury staff.

Some of the 10 companies he is involved with supply services to KiwiRail, and the conflicts required Treasury to put a management plan in place.

Tindal's diagram redrawn by Treasury staff. Source: Treasury OIA.

O'Donnell's appointment went ahead, but with a slew of measures in place to manage any conflicts between his new role and the 10 companies he is involved in - many of them in transport.

The conflict of interest mitigation plan contained seven measures to manage conflicts, including recusing himself from board meeting discussions where there was a conflict of interest.

O'Donnell attended at least three KiwiRail board meetings and RNZ knows of at least one item O'Donnell had to step aside for in December. He also missed two agenda items at the end of the December meeting as he needed to leave early.

"Mr O'Donnell will be thanked for his service at our Board meeting on 24 March, which will be his last day as a KiwiRail director," Tindal said in a statement. He leaves after having served fewer than seven months of an appointment that was due to finish on 31 August 2028.

A statement from the HW Richardson Group said O'Donnell brought a strong commercial focus to KiwiRail's non-freight operation during his time on the board.

The mitigations for these companies outlined in the plan include:

• Where appropriate, limiting or eliminating access to sensitive, confidential or restricted information on issues or work relating to KiwiRail, including rail network options or Cook Strait ferries

• Additional scrutiny of board agenda and papers prior to sending to Scott O'Donnell.

• At the beginning of every Board meeting, or prior as necessary, Scott O'Donnell would be required to declare if any item on the agenda could create a conflict for which he feels recusal is necessary. Such instances would need to be documented.

• Where appropriate recusal from any meeting or part meeting/agenda item with the Board or Ministers on these issues where confidential information giving rise to the conflicts discussed, (noting that this may impact on quorum arrangements)

• At the Board's discretion Scott O'Donnell would be recused or refrain from participating in, any discussions and decisions, where a personal interest is determined.

• The Board reserves the right to invite Scott O'Donnell to recuse himself if the Board feels it is inappropriate to include him in discussions and decisions.

• Advising KiwiRail, the Minister for SOEs of these actions