Movement control area now in place

Disease eradication agency Ospri’s introduction of a new movement control area last week adds to initiatives already under way in Otago to eradicate bovine TB.

Restricting the movement of livestock is intended to be a precautionary measure, limiting disease spread.

The number of infected herds in the region has reduced recently to five in Otago — four beef herds and one deer. There are 16 infected herds across New Zealand.

"Otago, and Central Otago in particular, is considered a hot spot for bovine TB because of the spread of the disease within the possum population in the area," Simon Andrew, Ospri’s general manager of disease control planning and integration, said.

"The movement control area we started from October 1 protects 110 farms within this region but also farms in surrounding disease-free regions."

Ospri has sent advice to all farms and lifestyle blocks with deer or cattle in the affected area. The new Central Otago movement control area can be viewed at www.ospri.co.nz

Ospri is also increasing its wild animal control and survey programme for the 2025-26 year, including additional possum control in the South Waitaki.