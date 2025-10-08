Wallaby eradication project launched

A Bennett’s wallaby foraging the forest floor. PHOTO: SUPPLIED

Dogs, drones and trail cameras have been given the task of cleansing Dunedin of the infamous — and imported — wallabies.

In 2022, wallaby scat found across numerous Flagstaff locations sent alarm bells ringing that the scourge of Waimate had trekked south and started breeding and living in Dunedin’s outskirts.

The Otago Regional Council said in a statement last week it would be starting an operation aiming to eradicate the Australian pest from the area.

Project delivery specialist Gavin Udy said previous monitoring showed wallabies were in the area and they had a major impact on New Zealand’s primary industry and native biodiversity.

"Otago has a chance of eliminating this pest as they are still in relatively low numbers here."

There have been 22 reported sightings of Bennett’s wallabies in the Dunedin area since 2011.

The council had contracted High Country Contracting to begin eradication from the Leith Valley, through to Silverstream and up to Waitati this month.

They would be working with City Forests.

Indicator dogs, thermally equipped drones and trail cameras would be used to detect wallabies and gather information, Mr Udy said.

Wallabies would be shot or poisoned depending on the area.

No work would occur on properties where landowners have not given permission.

"This approach and the ability to implement appropriate and effective control measures will determine whether the operation is successful.

"Public co-operation and awareness will also be essential for ensuring on-the-ground efforts are effective, and the public are encouraged to report any wallaby seen."

The programme is expected to cost about $115,000 and has been funded by the Tipu Mātoro National Wallaby Eradication Programme.

"The total cost of the operation will be significantly influenced by how many wallaby are found and how widespread they are, and the time, cost, complexity and effectiveness of the control methods," Mr Udy said.

The programme is estimated to take 12 months.

Wallabies were introduced in the late 1800s for hunting purposes, private zoos and to provide a steady stream of fur, according to the Ministry of Primary Industries.

Wallabies are herbivores with no natural predators in New Zealand, and they have become significant pests by eating all the foliage that they can reach in the country’s native bush, including the seedlings that make up future native bush.

They also graze on pasture, destroy farmland and forest, and reduce biodiversity.

In 1874, a farmer released three Bennett wallabies into the Hunter Hills in Waimate.

The environment suited them, and they multiplied fast.

By the 1940s, they had become a plague for local farmers in the area.

A South Canterbury containment zone was set up and the natural boundary — the Waitaki River — was supposed to stop the spread southwards.

However, it was believed wallabies were hopping across dams and bridges in the dead of night, and as a result, have made the trek into Otago.

