Alliance formed to boost wool industry

Involved in the new Wool Alliance cross-sector body are (from left) Ross McIsaac (sector manager, Wool Impact), John Monaghan (chairman, Wool Alliance), Andrew Morrison (chairman, WRONZ), Kara Biggs (general manager, Campaign for Wool NZ). PHOTO: SUPPLIED

Wool Alliance is the latest entity to be formed to attempt to improve the fortunes of New Zealand’s beleagured strong wool industry.

The cross-sector body is a formal agreement signed last month between Campaign for Wool New Zealand, Wool Impact, the Wool Research Organisation of New Zealand and Beef + Lamb New Zealand.

It has been described as a first-of-its-kind industry model to generate greater demand, lift value and avoid costly duplication.

Former Fonterra chairman John Monaghan, who retired as a director of the dairy co-operative in 2020, has been appointed chairman.

In a statement, Mr Monaghan said he was realistic about what was required to lead the wool sector at such a critical time.

"I see real opportunity for strong wool to lift its value and visibility globally. But it’s not a straightforward pathway.

"Currently, we have a number of individual bodies competing for funding. Consolidation is the obvious solution, and it’s what growers want.

"The Wool Alliance needs to show up differently, co-operate and collaborate to create a lean and sustainable structure," he said.

Members of Parliament, including ministers Nicola Willis, Todd McClay and Mark Patterson, along with representatives from the Ministry for Primary Industries, Federated Farmers and New Zealand Farm Assurance Incorporated have already met the Wool Alliance team.

Now the focus turned to further sector and public engagement and grower meetings were scheduled to take place both online and throughout the country from early November. — Allied Media