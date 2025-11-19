Cliff Richard, Priscilla Presley out on the town in Christchurch

You are not permitted to download, save or email this image. Visit image gallery to purchase the image.
American actress and former wife of the late singer Elvis Presley, Priscilla Presley, was spotted in the central city last night with British pop singer Cliff Richard.
Presley will appear at the Isaac Theatre Royal tonight for her An Evening With Priscilla Presley: Life After Elvis, while Richard will be on stage a short distance away at the Christchurch Town Hall.
Richard posted two photos of the pair in central Christchurch.
"Gosh, what opportunities in New Zealand," he said.
"This time I met up with Priscilla Presley in Christchurch, NZ.
"What a gorgeous evening spent together, I cherish those moments, they light up my life."
- Cliff Richard: Christchurch Town Hall, Wednesday, November 19
- Priscilla Presley: Isaac Theatre Royal, Wednesday, November 19
-Allied Media