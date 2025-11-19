Cliff Richard, Priscilla Presley out on the town in Christchurch

Cliff Richard and Priscilla Presley in Christchurch. Photo: Cliff Richard

Two icons of the music industry have met up in Christchurch for a night out before they appear separately on stage on Wednesday.

American actress and former wife of the late singer Elvis Presley, Priscilla Presley, was spotted in the central city last night with British pop singer Cliff Richard.

Presley will appear at the Isaac Theatre Royal tonight for her An Evening With Priscilla Presley: Life After Elvis, while Richard will be on stage a short distance away at the Christchurch Town Hall.

Richard posted two photos of the pair in central Christchurch.

"Gosh, what opportunities in New Zealand," he said.

"This time I met up with Priscilla Presley in Christchurch, NZ.

"What a gorgeous evening spent together, I cherish those moments, they light up my life."

Cliff Richard: Christchurch Town Hall, Wednesday, November 19

Priscilla Presley: Isaac Theatre Royal, Wednesday, November 19

Photo: Cliff Richard

-Allied Media