Watch: Simon Barnett's mission to interview Tom Cruise

Christchurch radio host Simon Barnett finally met his childhood hero - Tom Cruise - at the Mission: Impossible - The Final Reckoning red carpet event in South Korea.

Barnett and his sidekick Lana Searle hit the red carpet to meet the man who has inspired him since he was 20.

The first thing Cruise said to Barnett after they were introduced was "I love New Zealand".

Barnett then asked if he has "any plans to come back?"

"Yeah, I'd love to. I'd like to film there again and just visit my friends - I got a lot of friends there," Cruise said.

"You know, go have some adventures in New Zealand. Go do some speed flying over there if I can."

Tom Cruise flanked by Lana Searle and Simon Barnett. Photo: Instagram / MoreFM

Barnett said: "You know I have to say this to you - I'm 58, but it's a genuine privilege to meet you because I just respect your work so much.

"For 30 years. Honestly, you bring to the world and Hollywood," Barnett told Tom.

"I'm not being obsequious. It's just you've brought so much. So I just wanted to say thank you."

Cruise was clearly touched by the outpouring of admiration.

"You know, that means a lot to me. Thank you very much."

Barnett and Cruise then discussed being "comfortable with being afraid" and where the movie star's love of stunts developed - way back when he was just a toddler.

Barnett said it was "a significant joy in my life. People won't understand it, I can't really understand it, but it just is.

"To actually meet that guy and to have a good chat with him. He was engaged, wasn't he? And I love that."

Mission: Impossible - The Final Reckoning hits New Zealand cinemas on May 17.

- Reporting Monika Barton