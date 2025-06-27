'Mission: Impossible' theme composer Lalo Schifrin dies

Lalo Schifrin accepts his Honorary Academy Award in Hollywood in November 2018. Photo: Reuters

Argentine musician Lalo Schifrin, composer of the memorable Mission: Impossible theme and the scores for dozens of Hollywood movies and TV shows, has died at age 93.

Schifrin's son, William, confirmed his father's death, The Hollywood Reporter said. An agent for Schifrin did not immediately respond to an e-mail from Reuters.

Born in Buenos Aires, Schifrin became a fan of American jazz in his teens. He was also a pianist and conductor.

Schifrin received six Oscar nominations for movie scores that included the 1967 film Cool Hand Luke and The Amityville Horror in 1979.

He won four Grammys, including one for the Mission: Impossible theme set to an unconventional 5/4 time signature. The song was written for the CBS television spy drama that debuted in 1966 and became a blockbuster film franchise still running today.

Schifrin received an honorary Oscar for his lifetime of work in 2018. Clint Eastwood presented him with the award.