Police still seeking man

Caleb Lynn. Photo: NZ Police

Police are still looking for a man wanted in connection with an aggravated robbery thought to be in Dunedin and urge people not to approach him.On Tuesday, police appealed for information on the whereabouts of Caleb Lynn, wanted over aggravated robbery and other alleged offences.

A spokeswoman confirmed last night the appeal was still active.

‘‘Lynn is avoiding arrest and anyone who sees him is urged not to approach and call 111 immediately.’’

Police said he was thought to be in Dunedin and a distinctive ‘‘$’’ tattoo on one side of his face and lettering tattooed on the other side made him easily recognisable.

Contact police on 105, reference number 251219/6171 or anonymously through Crime Stoppers 0800 555 111.

— Allied Media