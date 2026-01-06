Strong quake rattles western Japan

An earthquake with a preliminary magnitude of 6.2 has hit the western Chugoku region of Japan, followed by a series of sizeable aftershocks, the country's meteorological agency says.

The epicentre of the first quake on Tuesday was in eastern Shimane prefecture, the agency said, adding that there was no danger of a tsunami.

Chugoku Electric Power 9504.T, which runs the Shimane Nuclear Power Station about 32km away, said operations were continuing as usual at its No 2 unit.

Japan's Nuclear Regulation Authority said there were no irregularities following the quake.

The plant's No 2 unit restarted in December 2024 for the first time since all of Japan's nuclear power plants were shut down in the aftermath of the March 2011 disasters in Fukushima.

The tremor had a seismic intensity of upper-5 on Japan's 1-7 scale, strong enough to make movement difficult without support.

Earthquakes are common in Japan, one of the world's most seismically active areas.

Japan accounts for about one-fifth of the world's tremors of magnitude 6 or greater.

West Japan Railway 9021.T said it had suspended Shinkansen bullet-train operations between Shin-Osaka and Hakata following today's quake.