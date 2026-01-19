Woman found dead on Qld tourist island 'near dingoes'

K'gari, formerly known as Fraser Island, is known for its large population of wild dingoes. File photo: Getty Images

A woman has been found dead on the beach of a popular Queensland tourist destination after dingoes were "in contact" with her body.

The sudden death of the 19-year-old - believed to be a Canadian citizen - is being investigated after she was discovered at K'gari, formerly Fraser Island, early on Monday.

The woman might have gone for a swim about 5am, police said, before dingoes were seen near her body.

"I can confirm that the dingoes had physically been in contact with the body," Police Inspector Paul Algie told ABC News.

Police were called to the beach near popular tourist spot the SS Maheno shipwreck about 6.35am, after reports a woman had been found unresponsive.

The woman was declared deceased a short time later and a crime scene was established, police said.

It is believed the woman was employed at a backpackers' hostel on the island.

"She was a young woman enjoying a beautiful part of the world, and that's what makes this such a tragedy," Insp Algie said.

Anyone with information or vision should contact police.