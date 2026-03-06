Backpacker drowned following dingo attack - coroner

Canadian backpacker Piper James had been working on K'Gari before the attack. Photo: Supplied

A young Canadian backpacker drowned when she was attacked by a pack of dingoes, a coroner has determined.

Piper James, 19, who was working on the famed tourist destination K'Gari, died on January 19 during an early morning walk.

The Coroners Court of Queensland confirmed Ms James' cause of death had been determined by Queensland Health's forensic pathologist.

"Piper died as a result of drowning in the setting of multiple injuries, due to, or as a consequence of a dingo attack," the spokesperson said.

"The investigation into Piper's death is ongoing, and no further information can be provided at this time."

Ms James' body was surrounded by a group of about 10 dingoes when she died. Eight have since been euthanised.

Her body had numerous "pre-mortem" bite marks, indicating she had been forced into the water by a pack attack.

Ms James' father Todd previously told AAP that he believed that his daughter erred by not carrying a stick.

"Maybe some dangerous dingoes saw her as something all by itself, as prey that's harmed, splashing around, and maybe that got their attention to come out, and then Piper got pushed out into the ocean," Mr James said.

"I've heard that that's kind of how they'll do - they'll corral their prey so they can't come out, and they'll push them out into the water, and unfortunately, wait for them to drown and bring them in."

Mr James also told AAP that he did not believe his daughter would have wanted any dingoes to be harmed in response.

There are estimated to be about 200 dingoes on K'Gari, formerly known as Fraser Island, the largest sand island in the world.

They are known as wongari to the Butchulla people, for whom they are culturally significant.

The culling of eight dingoes in the wake of Ms Piper's death was the subject of fierce debate about how to better balance the safety of visitors with the conservation of the endangered population.

There are fears that euthanising about five per cent of the island population will impact the remaining population's genetic diversity and ongoing viability.

Traditional owners have called for a cap on visitor numbers to the island, which the state government has repeatedly rejected.

Dingoes are a protected species by law, with fines of up to $27,538 are in place for those who disturb or harm the animals on K'gari.

It is recommended that visitors always carry a safety stick when walking outside of fenced areas.