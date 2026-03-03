'All safe': Australian troop base hit in Iran drone strikes

Australian Defence Minister Richard Marles. File photo: Getty

Australian personnel at a United Arab Emirates air base are all accounted for after it was hit by a drone strike as the war in the Middle East escalates.

Iran has retaliated with attacks across the region after it was hit by US-Israeli bombardments that have killed the Islamic regime's leader, Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, and dozens of senior officials.

Among the areas hit over the weekend by Iran were the Al Minhad air base, near Dubai in the United Arab Emirates and a logistics hub for the Australian Defence Force.

Defence Minister Richard Marles said all Australian troops were safe and none were injured in the strike.

"We have a number of Australians who operate from a headquarters that we've had at Al Minhad now for many, many years," he told Seven's Sunrise programme on Tuesday.

"They are all accounted for, they are all safe. We've got north of 100 serving personnel actually across the Middle East in a range of countries, but most are in the UAE and that base is very important for us."