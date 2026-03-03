'Significant challenge' in helping Aussies stuck in Middle East

Planes on the tarmac at Dubai International Airport following the US and Israeli strikes on Iran. Photo: Reuters

Australia is considering contingencies on how to bring home tens of thousands of citizens stranded in the Middle East as the US-Israel war on Iran widens.

There are about 115,000 Australians in the region, and most are unable to leave due to the closure of air spaces as a result of the conflict.

US and Israeli air strikes launched on Iran killed its leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei and dozens of senior officials.

Defence Minister Richard Marles described the situation as a "very significant consular challenge".

"There's lots of Australians who are experiencing disrupted air travel, and so that's a situation that we are monitoring very closely and preparing for as best we can," he told ABC News Breakfast on Tuesday.

"It sounds trite, but you literally kind of have to take this at a day at a time.

"It is very difficult to speculate about how long this will go."

Lucy Finter left Sydney for London on Saturday and was "completely oblivious" of the strikes until she landed in Dubai for a stopover.

All flights were suddenly cancelled when she arrived at the Dubai International Airport, which erupted into chaos and was damaged after being hit by strikes.

"No one knew what was going on, then we checked the news online and saw missiles had been fired and the airspace had been closed," the Australian woman told AAP.

Ms Finter and her partner, from the UK, both filled out repatriation forms from the UK and Australian governments, but are yet to hear anything further.

"I'm trying to remain calm, but then I hear another missile," she said.

Ms Finter said she burst into tears when she read US President Donald Trump's remarks on Monday that the war in Iran would take "four weeks or so".

Mr Trump's four-week time frame was precise, but depended on variables outside of his control, said David Smith, a professor of American politics and foreign policy at the University of Sydney.

"Trump has a tendency to describe things in very optimistic terms," Dr Smith said.

It was unlikely Mr Trump expected Australia to become involved in the conflict as he wanted "a limited military action", Dr Smith said.

Iran has closed the Strait of Hormuz, where about a fifth of the world's oil transits through, and has warned it will target any ship trying to pass.

Prime Minister Anthony Albanese said there had been no requests for Australia to be involved.

"It's a long way from Australia, and we are not big players in the Middle East," he told ABC's 7.30 programme.

He said it was inappropriate for events mourning Ayatollah Khamenei to go ahead, after reports four Shia mosques and Islamic centres in Australia planned vigils.

"Overwhelmingly, people won't be participating," Mr Albanese said.

The prime minister earlier advised Australians to not travel to Iran and to leave as soon as possible if safe to do so.

The government continues to deflect questions about whether the US's military intervention is lawful.