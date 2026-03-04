Young girl fourth Aussie to die on Japanese ski slopes this year

A keen junior netballer has been killed in a snowmobile accident while holidaying with her family at a ski resort in Japan.

Eight-year-old Chloe Jeffries was killed on Saturday when a snowmobile she was riding overturned in Hakuba Village, Nagano, the tour company who operated the trip said.

The Gold Coast girl was given first aid at the scene and transported to hospital by helicopter but could not be revived, Hakuba Lion Adventure said in a statement.

"The snowmobile tour was conducted with a total of nine snowmobiles, including three guides," the company said.

"During the tour, near an uphill curve along a forest road, the snowmobile ... rode up on to the embankment at the side of the trail.

"The vehicle subsequently overturned. As a result of the overturn, the passenger riding tandem on the snowmobile became trapped beneath the vehicle."

Chloe has been remembered as a very special part of her local community in a tribute posted by her netball association based in Palm Beach.

"She was known for her beautiful nature, her cheeky, infectious smile, and the joy she brought simply by being herself," the South Coast netball Association wrote.

"Above all, Chloe was her big sister Hallee's biggest supporter, always cheering from the sidelines, full of pride, encouragement and love."

Players are being encouraged to wear a ribbon or armband in sparkly pink, Chloe's favourite colour, during the competition's first round of games this weekend.

The Department of Foreign Affairs and Trade confirmed they were providing consular assistance to the family.

Chloe's death adds to a growing number of Australians killed while holidaying at Japanese ski resorts this season.

Brisbane teenager Rylan Pribadi died in January while snowboarding in Nagano.

Later that month, 22-year-old snowboarder Brooke Day was killed after a ski lift accident where her backpack got caught and she was left hanging mid-air.

Melbourne man Michael Hurst died on February 4 after he became separated from his group of skiers.