Dunedin snubbed by groundbreaking international rugby tour

The tour includes three tests against the Black ferns. Photo: Getty Images

Dunedin has suffered another blow with the announcement it will play no part in a groundbreaking women’s rugby tour next year.

The British and Irish Lions women are touring New Zealand for the first time in 2027.

A tour containing three tests and two non-internationals will bypass Dunedin, the BBC is reporting.

It follows confirmation the city will not be allocated an All Blacks test this year for the first time in five years.

There may, however, be a fairly straightforward explanation — and a significant sweetener — for Dunedin missing the Lions cut.

It seems highly possible Dunedin will be allocated a World Cup warm-up test between the All Blacks and Scotland in that September window next year.

Still, there is no reason the city could not host both, and missing out on being part of a history-making Lions tour is a negative, no matter how it is spun.

The three tests between the Lions and the Black Ferns will be played in Auckland, Wellington and Christchurch.

The tour opener will be against the New Zealand second-string team in Whangārei on September 4, and a game against an invitational team will split the first and second tests.

New Zealand Rugby acting chief executive Steve Lancaster said the visit of the Lions promised to be ‘‘something truly special’’.

‘‘Starting in the north and finishing in the south was a deliberate decision to make sure as many parts of the country can get involved in this incredible event as possible,’’ he said.

‘‘Being in iconic New Zealand venues and seeing international rugby of this calibre is going to make this an unmissable experience, and I'd encourage fans to start making plans to be part of this inaugural tour.’’

The Christchurch test will be played at One New Zealand Stadium, which will have been operating for over a year by that time, and the Wellington clash will be at Sky Stadium.

The first test in Auckland, however, will not be at Eden Park but at the smaller stadium at Mt Smart.

British and Irish Lions chief executive Ben Calveley said the tour would be a ‘‘hugely significant milestone’’ that would ‘‘create something truly special for the women's game’’.

It is likely the Lions will be dominated by players from England, the World Cup champions and winners of the past seven Six Nations titles.

The Lions men last toured New Zealand in 2017 and are due back in 2029.

Lions women 2027 schedule

September 4: v Black Ferns XV, Whangārei

September 11: v Black Ferns, Auckland

September 14: v Invitational XV, Hamilton

September 18: v Black Ferns, Wellington

September 25: v Black Ferns, Christchurch