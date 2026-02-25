Scott Robertson gets first job since All Blacks axing

Scott Robertson. File photo

Scott Robertson will get his shot at redemption against the Springboks.

However, it won't come as All Blacks coach.

Robertson has been named as one of four coaches to lead the Barbarians in their clash against the world champions in June.

It will be 'Razor's' first assignment since he was sensationally axed as All Blacks coach in January.

Robertson is no stranger to the Barbarians environment, having coached the side on four previous occasions - against New Zealand and Tonga in 2017, an All Blacks XV in 2022, and Wales in 2023.

"The Barbarians brings the rugby world together, so it's special to be a part of it and to honour the jersey," Robertson said.

The side has assembled a quality coaching quartet featuring Robertson, Los Pumas head coach Felipe Contepomi, Racing 92 head coach Patrice Collazo and Argentina assistant coach Kenny Lynn.

The Barbarians have faced South Africa nine times since their first meeting in 1952, and Springbok head coach Rassie Erasmus welcomed the return of the famous invitational side.

"It's always exciting to face the BaaBaas, and we are looking forward to hosting them in South Africa. This is a new season with two new exciting competitions, so the sooner we get into a test match mindset, the better."