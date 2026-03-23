Joseph included in Black Ferns squad

Maia Joseph on her way to scoring for the Black Ferns during their win over Ireland at the Rugby World Cup. Photo: Getty Images

Otago halfback Maia Joseph has been included in Whitney Hansen's first Black Ferns squad.

The 23-year-old will get the chance to add to her 16 test caps in next month's Pacific Four Series (PAC4) in the United States and Australia.

Joseph, who plays Super Rugby Aupiki for Matatu, is the only incumbent halfback included the squad, being joined by new inclusion Tara Turner from Northland.

The squad was Hansen's first as Black Ferns head coach.

Twenty players from last year's Women's Rugby World Cup return, with eight new faces in-line for potential debuts. Among the squad, nine players were also part of the inaugural Black Ferns XV squad in 2023 under Hansen.

Five Black Ferns who have been playing in the Premiership Women's Rugby (PWR) competition in the United Kingdom have also been named in the squad.

Black Ferns co-captain Ruahei Demant, Tanya Kalounivale, Liana Mikaele-Tu'u, Maiakawanakaulani Roos and Georgia Ponsonby will all travel from England to join the squad in the USA.

Ponsonby, who is still contracted with the Ealing Trailfinders until their season-end has been granted an eligibility exemption by the NZR Board due to injuries at hooker making her immediately available for Black Ferns selection.

However, veteran Black Ferns Amy Rule and Alana Borland (nee Bremner), who gave up Black Ferns contracts to play full seasons in the PWR, are not eligible for selection.

Powerful props Maddison Robinson and Mo'omo'oga Palu, with dynamic loose forwards Taufa Bason and Mia Anderson have been named after impressing during last year's Black Ferns XV and Super Rugby Aupiki campaigns.

Halfback Tara Turner has also earned a call-up alongside emerging outside backs Shyrah Tuliau-Tua'a and Justine McGregor. In 2024, McGregor was a high school sensation becoming the youngest player selected in the Black Ferns Sevens squad at just 17 years old.

Rising star Hollyrae Mete-Renata will add depth to the formidable midfield combination of Logo-I-Pulotu Lemapu-Atai'i Sylvia Brunt and Amy Du Plessis.

Mete-Renata, known for her explosive ball-carrying ability and work rate, had a breakout season in 2024 where she earned the Fiao'o Fa'amausilli Medal as Farah Palmer Cup Player of the Year and has since become a consistent contributor in Super Rugby Aupiki.

World Cup star backs Braxton Sorensen-McGee and Katelynn Vaha'akolo are both missing, being with the Black Ferns Sevens.

Black Ferns Head Coach Whitney Hansen said the Pacific Four Series is an opportunity to showcase new talent and measure performance.

"Firstly, I'd like to congratulate those who have been selected in the Black Ferns for the first time and their whānau. The past few months have been highly competitive in-camp, and this is a testament to all the work they've put in throughout the women's rugby pathway to get to this moment. We've got a great mix of experience in this squad, and we can't wait for our fresh talent to experience their first Black Ferns Test environment," Hansen said.

"We're excited to begin our year of an 11-Test calendar, the most-ever games yet for our Black Ferns. PAC4 is a great starting point and provides us with a chance to go and test our game against some of the best in the world."

The Black Ferns will continue their preparations at training camp in Wellington until Friday, March 27 and travel to the USA the following week ahead of their first Test match against the tournament-hosts in Sacramento on April 12.

Black Ferns Pacific Four Series squad 2026

Loosehead props:

Maddison Robinson (24, Canterbury, uncapped)

Awhina Tangen-Wainohu (28, Waikato, 10 Tests)

Chryss Viliko (25, Auckland, 19 Tests)

Hookers:

Vici-Rose Green (23, Waikato, 5 Tests)

Atlanta Lolohea (22, Canterbury, 10 Tests)

Georgia Ponsonby (26, Canterbury, 37 Tests)

Tighthead props:

Tanya Kalounivale (27, Waikato, 27 Tests)

Veisinia Mahutariki-Fakalelu (21, Waikato, 3 Tests)

Mo'omo'oga Palu (24, Hawke's Bay, uncapped)

Locks:

Laura Bayfield (27, Canterbury, 6 Tests)

Chelsea Bremner (30, Canterbury, 24 Tests)

Maiakawanakaulani Roos (24, Auckland, 38 Tests)

Maama Mo'onia Vaipulu (23, Auckland, 7 Tests)

Loose forwards:

Mia Anderson (24, Waikato, uncapped)

Taufa Bason (19, Manawatū, uncapped)

Liana Mikaele-Tu'u (24, Auckland, 35 Tests)

Kaipo Olsen-Baker (23, Manawatū, 16 Tests)

Kennedy Tukuafu (29, Waikato, 34 Tests) - co-captain

Halfbacks:

Maia Joseph (23, Otago, 16 Tests)

Tara Turner (22, Northland, uncapped)

First-fives:

Ruahei Demant (30, Auckland, 51 Tests) - co-captain

Hannah King (22, Canterbury, 10 Tests)

Midfield:

Logo-I-Pulotu Lemapu-Atai'i Sylvia Brunt (22, Auckland, 29 Tests)

Amy Du Plessis (26, Canterbury, 22 Tests)

Hollyrae Mete-Renata (22, Manawatū, uncapped)

Outside backs:

Renee Holmes (26, Waikato, 29 Tests)

Ayesha Leti-I'iga (27, Wellington, 30 Tests)

Justine McGregor (19, Black Ferns Sevens)

Mererangi Paul (27, Counties Manukau, 14 Tests)

Shyrah Tuliau-Tua'a (19, Waikato, uncapped)

Unavailable for selection: Luka Connor (knee), Kaea Nepia (leg), Layla Sae (knee), Santo Taumata (knee).

Wider training group remaining in camp: Ariana Bayler, Leilani Hakiwai, Marcelle Parkes, Elinor-Plum King, Cilia-Marie Po'e-Tofaeono, Sam Taylor, Holly Wratt-Groeneweg.