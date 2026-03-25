Shearer makes big leap to start at halfback for Highlanders

Halfback Nic Shearer moves the ball during the Highlanders' preseason game against the Crusaders in Timaru last month. PHOTOS: KAYLA HODGE

An unexpected new face will be pitched into battle as the Highlanders attempt to rescue their season on Friday night.

Southland halfback Nic Shearer has made an almighty leap and will make his Super Rugby debut when he starts in the must-win game against Moana Pasifika at North Harbour Stadium.

Shearer was initially only a member of the wider training squad — effectively making him the fourth-string halfback at the Highlanders — but he was upgraded to a full contract when rookie sensation Dylan Pledger suffered a season-ending injury in January.

The Christ’s College old boy, who made his NPC debut for Canterbury in 2024 before impressing with the Stags last year, has played well for the Highlanders development team in recent weeks.

"Every game Nic has played for the Bravehearts, he’s really taken it by storm, and he’s been in outstanding form," Highlanders coach Jamie Joseph said.

"He’s playing without any mental stress. He’s just wants to play the game, and he’s a young fellow. I think he’ll get into the game and show what he’s like."

Adam Lennox, who has one start at halfback this season, remains on the bench.

Former All Blacks halfback Folau Fakatava, who will stay with the Highlanders as a non-playing reserve, has started five games but been in mixed form.

"I think Folau is not playing as well as he can, and sometimes that’s because there’s a lot of pressure he feels he’s been put under from the opposition,’’ Joseph said.

"A break away from the game will do wonders for Folau."

Shearer will combine with Reesjan Pasitoa, who remains at first five with Cameron Millar sidelined with a head knock.

Jonah Lowe is at centre for his 50th Super Rugby game, and the back three remains unchanged, but there is a big change at second five.

Tanielu Tele’a replaces rampaging co-captain Timoci Tavatavanawai, who is "rested" — he is on the bench — as a form of load management.

"Jim’s [Tavatavanawai] got a really sore foot," Joseph said.

"He can hardly walk. But he’s a tough old battler."

Similarly, hard-working flanker Sean Withy has battled ankle and knee niggles and is getting a minor freshen-up with a seat on the bench.

Veveni Lasaqa gets a second start of the season in place of rookie Lucas Casey at openside, TK Howden moves from lock to blindside, and Pumas veteran Tomas Lavanini is fit to make a second appearance at lock.

Despite the issues plaguing the Highlanders’ lineout, young hooker Jack Taylor keeps his place in an unchanged front row.

There is an all-new set of forwards on the bench with Henry Bell, Daniel Lienert-Brown, Rohan Wingham and Will Stodart ready for battle.

Highlanders team to play Moana Pasifika

Jacob Ratumaitavuki-Kneepkens, Caleb Tangitau, Jonah Lowe, Tanielu Tele’a, Jona Nareki, Reesjan Pasitoa, Nic Shearer, Hugh Renton (captain), Veveni Lasaqa, TK Howden, Tomas Lavanini, Oliver Haig, Angus Ta’avao, Jack Taylor, Ethan de Groot. Reserves: Henry Bell, Daniel Lienert-Brown, Rohan Wingham, Will Stodart, Sean Withy, Adam Lennox, Andrew Knewstubb, Timoci Tavatavanawai.