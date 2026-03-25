$10k for dinner with Luxon

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That is how much it will cost for a seat at the most expensive "platinum" table where Luxon will be sitting during the National Party's 'Mainland Dinner' fundraiser.
The dinner will be hosted by party president Sylvia Wood, the New Zealand Herald reported.
A spot at one of the "silver" tier tables starts from $5000. A "gold" tier ticket will get you a seat at a table with a National Party Cabinet minister for $8000.
Mental Health Minister Matt Doocey and Women’s Minister Nicola Grigg will also be there.
A National Party spokesperson told the Herald: "National is holding a campaign fundraising dinner with MPs in their capacity as leader and spokespeople.
"This is typical of fundraising undertaken by many political parties."