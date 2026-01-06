Alleged Bondi gunman moved to supermax prison

Alleged Bondi shooter Naveed Akram. File photo

Alleged Bondi shooter Naveed Akram has been moved to a notorious jail reserved for the state's worst criminals.

The 24-year-old accused mass killer was transferred from Long Bay jail in Sydney to Goulburn Goulburn Correctional Centre, a supermaximum security prison, about 200km south of the city, on Monday.

Corrective Services NSW said the facility was "the most secure prison in the state and is equipped to accommodate inmates who post the highest levels of risk".

Akram faces 59 charges, including 15 counts of murder, over the December 14 shootings at Bondi Beach where 15 victims were killed in anti-Semitic terror attack inspired by Islamic State

He was shot by police at the scene and spent days in a coma before being charged.

His father, Sajid Akram, 50, was shot dead by police.

Akram, who reportedly trained shooting guns with his father on a farm near Goulburn in photos recovered by police, is also charged with one count of committing a terrorist act.

He will next face court again on April 8.

Australian Federal Police Commissioner Krissy Barrett said the gunmen allegedly acted alone based on intelligence gathered in collaboration with their Filipino counterparts.

The pair are known to have arrived in the Philippines on November 1 before travelling on to Davao City and returning to Sydney on November 29, two weeks before the mass shooting.

The commissioner noted an initial assessment found there was no evidence to suggest they received training or underwent logistical preparation with extremist Islamist terrorist groups.

The gunman's transfer comes as NSW Police Commissioner Mal Lanyon is expected to decide on Tuesday whether to use his controversial powers to restrict public assemblies for another fortnight.

Laws rushed through state parliament in the aftermath of the deadly mass shooting grant the commissioner the ability to ban protests in key metropolitan areas following a declared terrorist incident for up to three months.