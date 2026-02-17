One dead, two critical after Sydney stabbing attack

A man is in custody after three people were stabbed near a Sydney train station, leaving one of them dead.

Police responded to reports of the stabbing in Merrylands, in the city's west, about 10am today.

They were told a man had fled on foot after stabbing multiple people.

Paramedics treated the three people at the scene, one of whom was declared dead.

The other two were taken to hospital in a critical condition.

Police have not formally identified the dead person and did not provide identifying information regarding any of the victims.

Shortly before 11am, they confirmed a man had been arrested and taken to the nearby Granville Police Station.

The man was arrested on Smythe St in Merrylands.