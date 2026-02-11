Man admits slur while mimicking Bondi Beach shooting

Hundreds of flowers lay on the ground at the memorial next to Bondi Pavilion at Bondi Beach in memory of those killed in last year's Bondi shooting. Photo: Getty Images

A man has admitted lobbing a vile slur at Jewish people while mimicking the actions of the gunmen behind the deadly Bondi massacre.

Zayne Jason William McMillan, 22, was seen pretending to fire at people from the pedestrian bridge at Bondi Beach around 7pm on January 31.

That spot is where two gunmen opened fire on crowds at the Hanukkah by the Sea event on December 14, leaving 15 people dead and dozens injured.

McMillan was arrested days later and, on Tuesday, pleaded guilty to three counts of behaving in an offensive behaviour in a public place.

Court documents seen by AAP show the 22-year-old shouted "f*** the Jews" as he pretended to hold a firearm.

The Dubbo man shouted the same slur later that evening as he rode a Lime e-bike around Bondi Beach and the nearby suburb of Bondi Junction.

He has pleaded not guilty to two charges of intimidation which relate to two men he allegedly abused soon after raping the terror attack.

His matter will return to Waverley Local Court on March 10.

McMillan was earlier refused bail after a prosecutor noted he had been on parole at the time of the offending.

His lawyer had argued for his release, saying the 22-year-old would be disadvantaged behind bars as an Indigenous Australian.

A second alleged offender, seen next to McMillan on the bridge, fled the scene.

NSW Opposition Leader Kellie Sloane, whose electorate includes Bondi beach, earlier this month described McMillan's actions as "utterly disgraceful and insensitive".

"He should be locked up," she told reporters at the time.