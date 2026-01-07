Elvis has left the building: Parkes express rolls out

An Elvis tribute artist poses with a fan while boarding the Elvis Express in Sydney bound for Parkes. Photo: Reuters

Elvis fever has taken over Australia's largest railway station, as Elvis impersonators, die-hard fans and curious first-timers joined the annual pilgrimage to pay homage to the King.

A bumper crowd is expected in the town of Parkes, in the central west of New South Wales, for the award-winning Elvis Festival.

The 2026 edition takes inspiration from the American singer's debut film.

Organisers say Love Me Tender, released in 1956, captures America's south after the Civil War, with the festival to reflect the film's resilience and romance.

Before boarding the Elvis Express - a themed train from Sydney to Parkes - amped-up revellers gathered at Central Station this morning, comparing outfits and singing songs before boarding for their seven-hour journey.



Fans stand on board the Elvis Express. Photo: Reuters

The scores of Elvis and Priscilla Presley fans and impersonators ranged from veterans to rookies - Kerry Elson prepared to travel with her twin sister and two friends for her 14th trip to the Elvis extravaganza.

"It's a different world at the event, you go in there and it's just fun," she told AAP.

"The atmosphere is huge, it's a feel-good town and they make you feel welcome, plenty of entertainment, food and drinks - you can't fault it."

As he waited at the station for his niece and grandchild, first-timer Matt Tubman painted a slightly more cautious figure but said any excuse to have fun with family was worth a crack.

"I've heard a lot about it over time and I've got friends that have done it before and said it's fantastic, but the real purpose of this trip is my nephew has just moved to Parkes," he told AAP.

"Elvis was sort of before my era - I was more of a disco guy - but why not get into the spirit of it?"

Themed carriages on the Elvis Express included the Graceland Express, All Shook Up Shuttle, Burning Love Bullet, Viva Las Vegas Line and Priscilla's Place.

Elvis tribute artist Taurean K. Mill, 21, from Wellington, said an expected heatwave combined with some outrageous outfits gave him slight trepidation.

"It's hot, and a bit of a struggle having to walk around in 14kg jumpsuits and all that, oh my goodness," he told AAP.

"The outfits are all glitz and glamoury, some are all over the place, all sparkly and that, but it is really good fun and I'm excited for the week."

Beginning in 1993, the festival has grown significantly, recently attracting more than 20,000 people, swelling the Parkes population of roughly 11,000, and injecting more than $A11 million ($NZ12.8 million) into the local economy.

Revellers can return from the five-day festival on the Elvis Express on Monday.