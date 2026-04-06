Emergency vaccination campaign as measles outbreak hits Bangladesh

Bangladesh has launched an emergency vaccination campaign targeting more than a million children as a fast‑spreading measles outbreak sweeps across the country.

Health ministry figures show there have been 17 confirmed deaths from measles so far, with 113 suspected deaths and more than 7500 suspected infections nationwide.

The campaign, led by the health ministry with support from UNICEF, the World Health Organization and Gavi, the Vaccine Alliance, began in 18 high-risk districts, according to a joint press release.

Children aged six months to five years are being prioritised, particularly those who missed routine immunisation and face the highest risk of severe complications.

"UNICEF is deeply concerned about the sharp rise in measles cases across Bangladesh, putting thousands of children, especially the youngest and most vulnerable, at serious risk,” said Rana Flowers, the charity's representative to Bangladesh.

"This resurgence highlights critical immunity gaps," she said.

Hospitals in several high-burden regions are already overcrowded and operating with limited capacity, raising concerns about further spread.

The World Health Organization told Reuters that the outbreak, which now spans 56 of Bangladesh’s 64 districts, would continue to spread in the coming days, but would likely be curtailed soon after the vaccination campaign is rolled out.

"This campaign will help prevent further tragic loss of young lives,” said Dr Ahmed Jamsheed Mohamed, the group's representative to Bangladesh.

Officials said the emergency vaccination drive will complement routine immunisation efforts as authorities work to contain the outbreak.