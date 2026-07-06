Hundreds without power as snow damages lines

Snow damage has left hundreds without power in Central Otago.

About 300 households remained without power in Clarks Junction, Hindon, Redbank, Ranfurly, Waipiata-Kyeburn and Middlemarch-Bald Hill, PowerNet said in a social media update at 4pm.

That number could "potentially increase" overnight, the update said.

PowerNet said its team had been patrolling lines today, including in the air.

It had found more than 30 broken poles and more than 20 broken crossarms.

Teams and equipment from Invercargill, Gore, Balclutha, Ranfurly and Palmerston were working to restore power.

A generator was on the way for the Clarks Junction-Hindon line, which it said was the "most impacted".

However, it added it could not guarantee the power be back on tonight.

Safety of its team was a priority, as conditions remained treacherous.

- Allied Media