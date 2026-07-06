AI moving faster than people 'anyone can keep up', UN warns

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"A technology that can reshape economies, transform the world of work, sway elections and tilt the balance of security is being deployed faster than anyone — including the people building it — can keep up," Antonio Guterres told delegates at the first-ever government-level global dialogue on AI in Geneva.
"Innovation needs guardrails.… If AI is to be powerful, it must be governed," Guterres told delegates.
The purpose of the two-day inaugural UN Global Dialogue on AI Governance in Geneva is not to forge a treaty, but rather to discuss how to set rules to mitigate the potential harms of AI as well as take advantage of its opportunities.
Delegates will consider a report by a UN-backed independent scientific panel of 40 experts, who will present their findings from thefirst global, independent scientific assessment of AI.
A more comprehensive report is planned next year, alongside a second global meeting in New York.