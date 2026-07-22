Wednesday, 22 July 2026

Boy, 16, charged with killing mother, stabbing younger sister

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    File photo: Getty Images
    File photo: Getty Images
    A teenage boy has been charged with murder after he allegedly killed his mother with a knife and stabbed his little sister, who managed to flee to get help.

    The 16-year-old boy was charged on Wednesday with one count of murder and one count of attempting to unlawfully kill after police attended a home at Bentley, in Perth's southeast, on Tuesday morning.

    The 35-year-old mother was found dead by officers when they arrived at the family residence.

    The 12-year-old girl was also stabbed but managed to flee the house, making it to a nearby highway for help.

    Bystanders provided the girl with life-saving first aid and she was taken by ambulance to Perth Children's Hospital, where she remains in a critical but stable condition.

    WA Police Acting Inspector Jessica Securo said the incident had shocked the community.

    "This incident will have a significant impact on the family, friends and loved ones of all those involved," she said.

    "Our thoughts are with them all, particularly the 12-year-old girl."

    The 16-year-old is due to appear before the Perth Children's Court on Wednesday.

    AAP