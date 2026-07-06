Typhoon to bring 'catastrophically destructive' winds to Pacific Islands

Super Typhoon Bavi was causing strong winds and rain at Guam International Airport in Tamuning. Photo: Reuters

Super Typhoon Bavi was crossing the Mariana Islands in the western Pacific Ocean today, lashing Guam, Tinian and Saipan and blasting Rota with catastrophic winds, the US National Weather Service said.

The service warned residents to take cover as the Category 5 storm moved through the island chain, parts of which are the US commonwealth of the Northern Mariana Islands and the US territory of Guam, about 6116km west of Hawaii and 2494km east of the Philippines.

The weather service said Bavi's eyewall was expected to make landfall at Rota shortly after dawn local time, with "catastrophically destructive" winds up to 290kmh. Gusts to 215kmh were possible.

Rota is the southernmost island in the Northern Mariana Islands and has a population of about 2000.

The islands of Guam, Tinian and Saipan were expected to see conditions ranging from severe tropical storm to typhoon on Monday before winds began easing.

The weather service said Bavi was producing intense showers, with 30-51cm of rain possible near the storm's centre, raising the risk of flash flooding through Tuesday night.

The US islands are a strategic defence hub in the western Pacific, hosting US military training facilities and bases including Andersen Air Force Base, Naval Base Guam and Marine Corps Base Camp Blaz.

Guam opened evacuation centres across the territory. In a video on Facebook on Sunday, Guam Governor Lou Leon Guerrero urged residents to avoid travel and stay inside, adding that the administration was "ready and prepared in our planning and our protection of our people".