New cancer therapy machine fully operational

The new state-of-the-art linear accelerator at Dunedin Hospital. Photo: Supplied

Southern cancer patients are now being treated by Dunedin's new radiation therapy machine.

The new state-of-the-art $4.3 million linear accelerator (LINAC) was now fully operational and treating patients at Dunedin Hospital, Health Minister Simeon Brown said.

Mr Brown said the new machine enabled more precise and higher doses of radiation to be delivered, while reducing the risk of side effects.

"This latest generation LINAC replaces a machine that had reached the end of its working life, and represents a significant investment in cancer treatment services for the southern region," Mr Brown said.

"The new machine delivers highly precise radiation treatment, capable of targeting tumours to within one millimetre. By delivering radiation from multiple angles, it allows clinicians to provide higher doses directly to tumour sites while minimising exposure to surrounding healthy tissue and reducing the risk of side effects for patients.

"It also enables the treatment of multiple tumours simultaneously in some cases, reducing treatment times and supporting treatment approaches that were not possible with older equipment.

"The new LINAC also supports ongoing clinical innovation and workforce development, providing opportunities for staff to train and work with the latest radiation therapy technology.

"Since arriving on site in May, the machine has undergone six weeks of rigorous testing and commissioning to ensure it met stringent safety and performance standards before treating its first patient."

The Radiation Oncology team at Dunedin Hospital maintained services throughout the installation period.

"While one of the department's three LINACs was being replaced, the team worked extended hours to maintain timely access to treatment for their patients. Their commitment ensured continuity of care during a significant equipment upgrade.”

Mr Brown said the government ws focused on improving cancer outcomes for New Zealanders, no matter where they live.

"We are focused on fixing the basics and building the future. For southern patients needing radiation therapy, this means investing in world-class radiation treatment closer to home."

- Allied Media