Video promoting city wins global accolade

IMAGE: SUPPLIED

A video promoting Dunedin has won gold in the city promotion category at the US International Awards.

The three-minute video, Dunedin — Auditioning Now, created by Enterprise Dunedin and Film Dunedin, featured local settings as the backdrop for comedic homages to various famous films.

The aim was to catch the eyes of film-makers, producers and location scouts by showcasing the city’s varied and conveniently close landscapes, locations and settings.

It begins as an audition tape for New Zealand comedian James Mustapic and turns into a showcase of Dunedin.

In a Facebook post about the award, the Dunedin City Council said the video showed ‘‘great work, great talent’’ and ‘‘highlights some of the very best of our great little city’’.

The US International Awards is a global competition that ‘‘celebrates excellence’’ in brand videos and documentaries.