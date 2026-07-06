Bank to offer support to those hit by weather

Severe rainfall has caused flooding across parts of the Otago region over the past 24 hours. Photo: Kayla Hodge

One bank has confirmed it is offering support for Otago residents who have been impacted financially by the severe weather sweeping the province.

ASB Bank said this afternoon it will provide support on a case-by-case basis for personal, farming and business customers who have been impacted.

"We know how disruptive weather events like this one are, with the impact felt across homes, businesses and farms," ASB executive general manager for personal banking Adam Boyd said.

"If customers are facing financial pressure or are unsure what support might be available, we encourage them to contact us as soon as they can.

"Our teams can talk through their situation and work with them on practical options."

Options could include deferring home loan repayments for up to three months, or moving to interest-only repayments for three months.

Immediate consideration of requests for emergency credit card limit increases and tailored solutions for eligible business and rural customers including access to working capital of up to $100,000 were also options.

The bank's Dunedin branch was closed today, but other branches remain open.

- Allied Media