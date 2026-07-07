Crash slows traffic on Dunedin motorway

A crash on Dunedin's southern motorway caused traffic delays for a time this morning.

Police advised they were responding to the two-vehicle crash, in the northbound lanes near the Main South Road overpass, about 7.50am.

They said no injuries had been reported but traffic was down to one lane for a time.

"Motorists heading into the city are urged to use alternative routes due to heavy traffic backlog at this time."

In an update about 8.15am NZ Transport Agency Waka Kotahi advised the road was clear.