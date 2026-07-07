Another bout of heavy rain to hit Dunedin

Flooding on Anzac Ave, Dunedin, on Monday morning. Photo: Peter Mcintosh

As Dunedinites continue the clean-up from the deluge that hit the city, MetService is warning that more heavy rain is on the way.

The forecaster has this morning issued a heavy rain watch for coastal Otago north of the Clutha River, taking in Dunedin and Oamaru, which bore the brunt of the flooding.

The advisory covers 12 hours from 3am to 3pm on Wednesday, and MetService says rainfall amounts could approach warning criteria.

There are also road snow warnings for the Crown Range Road and the Lindis Pass (State Highway 8), while further north severe weather advisories, including a red rain warning for parts of Marlborough and Canterbury, cover most of the upper South Island.

Dunedin, particularly Mosgiel, was hit by torrential rain on Sunday going into Monday, leaving properties flooded, roads closed temporarily, a handful of buildings damaged and many cars flooded.

MetService meteorologist Lewis Ferris said between 12.01am Sunday and 3pm yesterday, 113mm of rain was recorded in Dunedin (Octagon), 118.3mm at Dunedin Airport and 105.4mm in Oamaru.

This was ‘‘a lot of rain given their July average rainfall is around 40mm’’.

Dunedin City Council’s emergency operations centre was active for about 24 hours to 3.30pm yesterday.

Council incident controller Chris Henderson yesterday said efforts to clear drains and debris, assess any damage or safety issues and carry out repairs and maintenance would continue.

- Allied Media