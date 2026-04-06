Ukraine, Syria to co-operate on security, Zelenskyy says

Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelenskyy (left) meets Syria's President Ahmed al-Sharaa in Damascus. Photo: Reuters

Ukraine and Syria pledged greater security co-operation in talks, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said as Kyiv seeks to promote its military expertise across the region following the outbreak of the US-Israeli war on Iran.

Zelenskyy, continuing his tour of Middle East countries, met with his Syrian counterpart, Ahmed al-Sharaa, in Damascus.

"We agreed to work together to provide more security and opportunities for development for our societies," Zelenskyy wrote on Telegram.

In a later post, Zelenskyy said there had been wide-ranging discussions with the Syrian leader and three-way talks that included Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan.

"We managed to discuss everything: from security and defence issues and the situation in the region due to all the events around Iran to energy and infrastructure cooperation between our countries," Zelenskyy wrote.

In recent weeks, Zelenskyy has visited Middle East countries, offering Ukrainian expertise in countering drone and missile attacks developed during its four-year war with Russia.

Since the war began on February 28, Iran and its proxies have launched strikes on US allies and bases in the region.

Syria is not known to have any air defences capable of dealing with Iranian drones or missiles.

Food security

Zelenskyy also said Ukraine, a major grain producer, wanted to contribute to Middle East food security and told the Syrian leader Kyiv was a reliable supplier. The two presidents discussed opportunities to strengthen regional food security, he said.

Ukrainian Foreign Minister Andrii Sybiha, writing on X, described the visit as a "milestone". He said his talks with the Syrian and Turkish foreign ministers covered security and maritime trade among other topics.

In Turkey on Saturday, Zelenskyy said he had agreed to new security cooperationsteps with Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan, and discussed joint gas infrastructure projects and gas field development.

It was the Ukrainian leader's first trip to Syria since diplomatic relations were restoredin September following the fall of Syria's long-time leader Bashar al-Assad in late 2024.

Zelenskyy signed long-term military cooperation deals with Saudi Arabia and Qatar last weekend, and he said a similar agreement was close with the UAE.

Syria is home to two major Russian military bases. Sharaa has said Syria wants to turn them into army training centres.