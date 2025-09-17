Snoop Dogg's one-off NZ show canned

Snoop Dogg. File photo: Getty

Hip hop legend Snoop Dogg has cancelled his one New Zealand show three days before it was set to happen.

“Due to circumstances beyond our control, Snoop Dogg will no longer be performing in Auckland this weekend,” one of the promoters, 4ward Entertainment, wrote on Instagram on Wednesday morning.

"Our goal was to deliver a first-class, New Zealand first show and we are saddened this is no longer possible," they wrote.

The gig at Manukau's Due Drop Arena on September 20 was pitched as a double-whammy Snoop Dogg vs DJ Snoopadelic.

The "two-in-one experience" would have seen the West Coast rapper perform his biggest hits, as well as a DJ set from DJ Snoopadelic – his record-spinning alter-ego.

Opening for Snoop at the R18 event was going to be local hip hop performer Savage.

Snoop is down to appear at the 2025 AFL grand final in Melbourne on September 27.

All refunds would be automatically processed by Eventfinda in the next two to five days, 4ward Entertainment said on social media.

The cancellation comes a week after it was revealed the promoter of the show, Pato Alvarez, was the “entertainment industry figure” accused of sexual assaults against multiple women, Stuff reported.

Alvarez was found not guilty of 23 charges and guilty of two, involving one complainant, after a 12-week trial in 2023 and was sentenced to 12 months’ home detention.

Alvarez confirmed to Stuff last week that he is the promoter of the event.

“Snoop Dogg’s team contacted us directly, wanting to stop in New Zealand for a special performance on his way to Australia,” he said.

“I am the promoter of the event for NZ Touring & Events Limited.”