October weather broke many records

After a month of highly volatile weather with "violent" winds and rain, few people will be surprised that many long-held records were broken across Otago and Southland during October.

Earth Sciences New Zealand meteorologist Chester Lampkin said a sudden stratospheric warming (SSW) event that occurred in September, had a large impact on October’s weather across the southern regions.

"Of particular note was a wind event and storm system on October 23, that caused widespread wind damage to parts of the South Island and broke several temperature records for October."

Three Otago locations also recorded their wettest October on record.

Tara Hills recorded 142mm of rain for the month (more than three times its normal rain), Ranfurly had 102mm and Cromwell had 91mm (both more than 2.5 times the normal amount).

Milford Sound (1313mm), Manapouri West Arm (882mm), Five Rivers (147mm), Lauder (99mm) and Clyde (88mm) all recorded their second-highest October rainfall totals.

The highest one-day rainfall for the country was 226mm, recorded at Milford Sound on October 20.

Rainfall was well above normal for most of Southland and Otago for the month, leaving soil moisture higher than normal at the end of October.

October wind gust records were broken in Dunedin (Musselburgh) (119kmh), Manapouri (102kmh), Gore (124kmh) and South West Cape (194kmh); Invercargill (137kmh) had its second-highest, and Tara Hills (100kmh), Ranfurly (92kmh), Middlemarch (114kmh) and Tiwai Point (147kmh) recorded their third-highest October wind gusts.

Overall, October was warmer than average again for most of New Zealand, including Oamaru, where regular and long warm spells from foehn wind events pushed the North Otago town to its second-highest October mean maximum air temperature of 17.6°C (2.2°C warmer than normal).

However, temperatures were below average in Fiordland, interior Otago and parts of lower Westland, and the remaining areas were near average, he said.

