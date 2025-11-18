Boat likely a write-off after hit-and-run

April Eden inspects the damage to her boat after it was smashed off the road in a suspected hit-and-run. Photo: Peter McIntosh

A Dunedin woman is in disbelief after a motorist smashed her boat into a bush and sped off this afternoon.

April Eden said she heard an "almighty whack" that sounded like a gas bottle exploding when a car hit her boat, which was parked in Dalziel Rd.

She said she poked her head out of her home to check what had happened and heard her neighbours yelling "the boat is in a bush".

When she ran up her driveway she found her boat had gone through her neighbour's front yard, through a fence, down a bank and into a tree.

Another neighbour told her they saw the car that did the hit and run speed off and turn down Brockville Rd but they did not get its registration in time.

Mrs Eden said she was in disbelief about the whole situation.

"It would’ve been nice for them to hang around and say ‘hey, sorry I hit your boat’."

It was lucky no one was on the footpath when the incident happened, she said.

There was now a "great big" hole in the back of it and the trailer’s jockey wheel looked a "bit drunk".

"I’d say it’ll likely get written off but we’ll see what the insurance company says."

Her family had owned the boat for nearly seven years and they were planning on taking it out for a few fishing trips this summer but those plans where now going to have to change.

A police spokeswoman said it would follow up on the incident and find out what circumstances it took place under.

