Possible witness to North Dunedin homicide comes forward

Police at the scene of the alleged murder. Photo: Gregor Richardson

A possible witness to a Dunedin homicide is now helping police with their inquiries.

Police investigating the death of a man in North Dunedin last month appealed to public this afternoon for help identifying a potential witness.

Aneli Helu Katea, 36, was found dead at an address on Great King Street at around 2pm on Friday October 3.

Detective Sergeant Reece Munro said while there was no reason to believe the man had an involvement in the death, he may have crucial information.

In a later statement police said the man had been identified "and is supporting us with our enquiries".

"We would also like to speak with anyone who may have information and is yet to speak with us."

Det Sgt Munro said a 25-year-old man had been remanded in custody and is due to reappear in Dunedin District Court on December 16, charged with murder.

The accused has name suppression while mental-health reports are written.

Police - 105. Case reference number 251003/5165.

Information can also be provided anonymously through Crime Stoppers on 0800 555 111.