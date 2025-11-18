Voices heard before 'deliberately lit' fire torches Dunedin house

Police evacuated neighbouring properties as a "deliberately lit" fire torched a Dunedin house on a night of suspicious blazes in the city.

Sergeant Matt Lee, of Dunedin, said all three fires were being treated as deliberately lit.

The first blaze happened late last night in a vacant commercial building on Harrow St.

Four crews were called around 11.30pm to the central city fire which severely damaged the structure.

The fire-damaged house in Lees St, Dunedin, on Tuesday morning. Photo: Stephen Jaquiery

About an hour later, police were called to another large blaze at residential property in Lees St, also in central Dunedin.

A Fire and Emergency NZ (Fenz) spokesperson said that blaze reached second-alarm status, and half a dozen appliances were deployed.

The spokesperson said they were initially concerned the house was occupied, but that turned out not to be the case.

Sgt Lee said said neighbours who called emergency services told police that voices had been heard on the street moments before.

As Fenz worked to extinguish the fire, police worked to evacuate nearby properties he said.

Scene guards have been put in place at both scenes by police to assist the fire investigator in investigating the cause of the fire.

Investigations were ongoing, he said.

Another hour later, emergency services were alerted to a fire in a stand of trees outside the Otago Pistol Club in Waldronville.

Crews tackle the Harrow St fire in Dunedin. Photo: George Elliott

Five trucks, two tankers and two rural crews were sent to the scene and when crews arrived the flames were about 20 metres high.

Sgt Lee said a nearby resident reported the fire.

A stack of newspapers was located near the scene, he said.

This fire was also believed to be intentionally lit, and the blaze was believed to be burning for thirty minutes before it was extinguished.

A Fenz spokesperson said investigators would be looking into the fires.

No-one was hurt.

Earlier on Monday, fire crews tackled a house fire in the suburb of Wakari.

The residential property was well ablaze when crews arrived about 4pm, a Fenz spokesperson said.

People were reported inside the building; however, they were later accounted for and treated by emergency services.

St John said one person was treated for minor injuries and taken to Dunedin Hospital.

Fenz said it was not initially treating this fire as suspicious.

Another fire prompted a callout to a farm at Waitepeka, near Balclutha, on Monday.

Crews were called to reports of a large shed on fire about 8pm.

A Fenz spokesperson said "multiple structures" were damaged, including an old farm house.

As many as four firetrucks, three tankers and a digger were used to extinguish the fire.

A crew was monitoring hotspots at the site on Tuesday morning.