Crush protection sees high uptake

Canterbury farmer David Clark with a crush protection device on his quad. PHOTO: SUPPLIED

The Safer Rides initiative, which offered farmers heavily discounted crush protection devices (CPDs) for quadbikes, has made a significant impact in raising awareness and action around farm vehicle safety, according to a new report.

Findings from the industry-led programme, instigated by Rabobank and run by Safer Farms, show that more than 130 farm businesses installed CPDs through the scheme, which reduced costs by up to 75%.

Safer Farms chair Lindy Nelson said the initiative was sparking a wider call to action among farmers.

"There was a very high uptake, particularly from smaller farm businesses.

"It’s clear farmers want safer quadbikes, but cost has long been a barrier. Safer Rides helped remove that barrier."

Launched in June 2024, Safer Rides proved so popular it was oversubscribed within 36 hours, with the 110 initial $400 vouchers quickly snapped up.

Safer Farms then secured further funding to extend the scheme, with retailer discounts taking the cost of installation down by as much as 75%.

Motivations for installing a device included personal experiences of accidents, hilly terrain and concerns about older riders.

Rabobank New Zealand general manager of country banking Bruce Weir said the success of Safer Rides and the organisations that were wanting to get involved highlighted the appetite for change in the sector.

"The initiative was originally proposed by two of our team members, Grace Eglinton and Jack Macfarlane, who are passionate about finding practical ways to support safer outcomes for our farming clients.

"CPDs reduce the risk of death by creating a survival space under an overturned quadbike allowing it to roll away from the rider.

"The very strong uptake clearly shows that farmers want to address the risk posed by these farm vehicles and removing cost barriers makes a significant difference in bringing about positive change."

Farmer David Clark used Safer Rides to get a CPD fitted to one of his farm’s two quadbikes and is now getting one fitted to the second at full cost.

"I have rolled a quadbike before and it was the roll bars on it that stopped the quad coming down on top of me, so I do think they are very important," he said.

"We find they do not impact at all on the serviceability of the bike.

"I’m very grateful to the sponsors and Safer Farms for helping to set up the initiative."

Otago sheep and beef farmer Simon Davies already had one CPD on a quad used by his young staff members but used the scheme to fit another to his second bike.

"It gives me peace of mind to have them on both.

"I have rolled a quad and the bars do their job. It went over on its side and prevented the bike from going right over.

"Most of the time, they will stop a complete roll over but if it does go right over, it means there is space between you and the bike, or the bike and the ground. If it hadn’t been for the bar, I don’t know how I would have come out of that rollover.

"I would absolutely recommend to other farmers that they get bars fitted. It was a great programme. I saw the opportunity and thought ‘I’ll do that," Mr Davies said.

Safer Farms is now exploring a second phase of Safer Rides.

ACC, which is partnering with Safer Farms on the five-year Farm Without Harm strategy, has provided funding support for phase two. — Allied Media