Pupil treats class to pizza after wool sale

Seven-year-old Clyde School pupil Beau McMaster shares a slice of pizza with PGG Wrightson wool seller Graham Bell. PHOTO: SUPPLIED

Beau McMaster and his classmates at Clyde School learned how wool was produced as well as its benefits compared with synthetic fibres, his mother Olivia McMaster said.

The class also visited a farm, where they saw sheep being shorn.

"Beau came back from school just absolutely pumped about what he’d seen."

Beau would begin to ask farmers to deliver wool to the school so he could test and dye it with food colouring. It was there PGG Wrightson wool buyer Graham Bell took a liking to Beau and took him under his wing, she said.

Beau would meet up with Mr Bell at the Merino Shears, where he was introduced to Associate Minister of Agriculture Mark Patterson.

Also at the Shears, Mr Bell took Beau up into the stands to see the sheep and learn how to inspect the wool.

A family would also give some wool to Beau and he would ask Mr Bell to sell it on his behalf, she said.

Mr Bell would document the process, taking photos for Beau each step of the way.

Beau would also be sent a cheque for $240.

Since the wool was donated, Beau decided the money was not his and when asked what he wanted to do with the money, he said he wanted to buy his classmates some pizzas.

Mrs McMaster said for Beau donating the money was not a big deal.

Dominos Alexandra chipped in to provide 30 pizzas and 30 garlic breads discounted to $240, the price of the two bags wool sold.

As well as the pizza party, Beau was set to give a presentation about his wool journey later in the week.

