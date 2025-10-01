New welfare rules for pigs from 2035

The changes will require significant financial investment, infrastructure modification and changes on pig farms. Photo: Getty Images

Welfare requirements for pig farming are being strengthened to some of the highest levels in the world, says the animal welfare minister.

The changes set new requirements for the use of farrowing crates and mating stalls, as well as requirements for space to grow pigs, but they will not come into force until the end of 2035.

Associate Minister of Agriculture Andrew Hoggard said that was so farmers had sufficient time to prepare.

"This approach provides the sector with a realistic timeframe to make changes to their practices and farms adapting to the new requirements without disrupting domestic pork supply or putting undue pressure on pig farmers."

The new regulations include:

• Minimum spacing requirements for grower pigs will increase by 13.3%

• The time sows are confined in farrowing crates will be reduced from a maximum of 33 days to seven days, and a requirement to provide manipulable and deformable materials to enable farrowing sows to engage in nest-building behaviours

• Use of mating stalls will be limited to no more than three hours at a time, down from seven days

The changes come after five years of consultation with industry, stakeholders, veterinarians and the public.

Hoggard said they had listened to and considered a "broad range of perspectives."

"Together, these proposed new requirements will be amongst the highest in the world and demonstrate the importance New Zealanders place upon animal welfare."

The government had worked hard to minimise the costs for farmers, he said, but acknowledged the changes would require significant financial investment, infrastructure modification and changes to practices on farms.

"The proposed amended regulations aim to ensure New Zealand retains its reputation for high animal welfare outcomes, while making sure we keep a viable pig farming industry in New Zealand, and Kiwis have access to locally grown pork."